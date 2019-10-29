Comments
DEER PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The bodies of three children and one adult have been found at a suburban Houston home Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Police said the bodies were found Oct. 29 in Deer Park, which is located about 20 miles east of Houston.
The cause of death for the four people — whose names and ages have not been released — is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
