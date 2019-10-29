ALERTDenton Police Officer Critically Wounded After Shooting During Traffic Stop
Filed Under:Bell Elementary, Child abduction, denton, Denton ISD, Elementary School, investigation, LEPD, little elm, Little Elm Police Department, North Texas, Police, School

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) — The Little Elm Police Department is investigating after a Bell Elementary student told her parents that an older man grabbed her by her backpack on her walk home from school Tuesday.

In a statement released by Denton ISD, the district stated that there will be a spike in police presence at the school during arrival and dismissal times.

The student said the suspect was an older man with lighter gray hair and was wearing a blue jacket.

Officials have not determined whether or not the incident may have been a possible child abduction, but said they want to “keep everyone in the area on alert.”

Anyone with tips or information about this incident are asked to contact police immediately.

