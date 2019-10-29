FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The search for a toddler, taken by a man who stole a vehicle in Fort Worth, ends with an arrest and recovery.
It was just before 8:00 a.m. when police were contacted about a Chevy Malibu, with a 1-year-old inside, that had been taken from the 2700 block of Canton Drive.
Officers quickly located the car in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Tiernet and East Lancaster, but the child was not inside.
Less than an hour after the initial call, an employee at a church in the area called police and said a man had come to the door and dropped off a child. Police say that child was the one taken and was unharmed.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was eventually located and arrested. No word yet on the charges he is facing.
