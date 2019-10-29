DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a 29-year-old man Sunday in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in downtown, Dallas.
Eddie Skillern faces one charge of murder.
Officers were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s West End Station, 800 Pacific Ave. Police said Skillern had stabbed the victim multiple times outside the 7-Eleven at 711 Elm St., near the station.
DART police officers were already on scene and giving medical aid to the victim. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to Central Methodist Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Dallas police helped DART officers secure the crime scene and take custody of Skillern, police said. Homicide detectives have interviewed Skillern, police said.
Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.
You must log in to post a comment.