AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A woman is accused of spraying blood and urine on security guards and paintings of governors at the Texas state Capitol Monday.
According to an affidavit, Amber Lynette Green was arrested Oct. 28 after spraying a Texas Department of Public Safety corporal and another employee with “an unknown liquid in a bottle.”
Green sprayed the liquid on paintings of governors in the Capitol rotunda before telling the corporal “there was blood and urine in the bottle.” The officer said he could smell urine.
The officer tried to arrest Green, but she ran from the Capitol grounds. Department of Public Safety officers later arrested and charged her with harassment of a public servant, evading arrest and other counts.
Green was booked into Travis County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
