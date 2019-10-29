THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — Nobody could sing country music better than Patsy Cline. As a former classic country DJ, my audience loved her and her music.
Born Virginia Patterson Hensley (1932-1963), Cline charted nine times on the country charts while she was alive and five times posthumously.
She had two #1 hits: “I Fall To Pieces” in 1961 and “She’s Got You” in 1962. She joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1961 and elected to the Country Music Hall OF Fame in 1973. Actress Jessica Lange starred in the role of Cline in the 1985 movie Sweet Dreams along with actor Ed Harris as Charlie Dick. Cline was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995.
Today’s song is of the same name as the movie Sweet Dreams. Written by Don Gibson, he recorded the song in 1955 and later Faron Young and Emmylou Harris.
Cline recorded “Sweet Dreams” on February 5, 1963 but died tragically a month later in a private plane crash from Kansas City to Nashville on March 5. It was released shortly after her death. It reached #5 on the country charts and crossed over into the Billboard Hot 100 as well.
Produced by Owen Bradley on the Decca Records label, it runs two minutes and 31 seconds.
Enjoy.
