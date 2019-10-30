



Got a hankering for jazz and blues?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable jazz and blues sources in Dallas, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for budget-friendly jazz and blues.

1. RL’s Blues Palace 2

Photo: mystery s./Yelp

Topping the list is RL’s Blues Palace No 2. Located at 3100 Grand Ave. in South Boulevard-Park Row Historic District, the venue is the highest-rated budget-friendly jazz and blues spot in Dallas, boasting 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

Want to know more?

Yelper Dawn O. noted, “Listen, this place is like a juke joint! The band was everything and had some singers that could blow. The place was crowded wall to wall, but no drama or crazy situations. Everybody was dancing.”

And Yelper Vickie M. wrote, “What’s a trip to Dallas without going to the Blues Palace? It’s not! This down home southern oasis is home to the area’s free-spirited dancers.”

2. The Goat

Photo: matt g./Yelp

Next up is Northeast Dallas’ The Goat, situated at 7248 Gaston Ave. With four stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar, jazz/ blues venue and karaoke spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

If you’re curious for more, we found these details about The Goat.

“Pete Barbeck’s Jam on Thursday nights is currently the longest running Jam in Dallas,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile. The Goat’s Yelp page also notes “Blues and jazz, old school R&B and some classic rock,” as specialties.

3. The Cottage

The Cottage, located in the Love Field Area at 3006 W. Northwest Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly dive bar and jazz/blues spot 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews.

Yelper Diablo L., who reviewed The Cottage on Aug. 10, wrote, “Great local blues music, cold beer, and the wings were delicious. All in all a very cool bar [with] friendly staff.”