ARLINGTON (HOODLINE) – Got a craving for seafood?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest seafood sources in Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fill the bill.
Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Arlington area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and email automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Arlington-area restaurants rose to $26 for the metro area in the fall of last year, which remains consistent with the rest of the year.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1. Halo Hawaiian BBQ & Poke Bar
First on the list is Halo Hawaiian BBQ & Poke Bar. Located at 2613 W. Park Row Drive, the Hawaiian eatery, which specializes in poke and fare from the sea, is the highest-rated seafood destination in Arlington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 227 reviews on Yelp.
2. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
Next up is Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, situated at 1304 E. Copeland Road. With four stars out of 464 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun and Creole bistro, which is best known for its seafood dishes, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Thanh Huong Seafood
Thanh Huong Seafood, located at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway, Suite 194, is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese, Cajun and Creole restaurant, which serves seafood and more, five stars out of 27 reviews.
4. Bayou Cat Restaurant
Lastly, Bayou Cat Restaurant, a seafood joint, is another go-to, with four stars out of 259 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2505 E. Arkansas Lane to experience it for yourself.
