DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Cowboys scored points in the community Wednesday as a group of players and cheerleaders delivered lunches to teachers and staff forced to relocate schools after last week’s tornadoes.

Thomas Jefferson Principal Sandi Massey said the visit was a huge morale boost.

“This is just incredible, and our teachers just love food… So, the Dallas Cowboys, the Cheerleaders with food? That’s like, the trifecta,” Massey said.

The team ambassadors visited Walnut Hill Elementary students and staff now attending classes at Tom Ford Elementary. Others delivered Raising Cane’s, Papa John’s pizza and Tiff’s Treats to Cary Middle School staff, now split between Franklin and Medrano middle schools.

Thomas Jefferson High students now meets in the old Edison Middle School in west Dallas.​

“After everything that happened, it’s the best,” said a beaming​ Ruth Salinas at Thomas Jefferson, after picking up her lunch.​

Cowboys Cornerback CJ Goodwin said the experience had been amazing, as he posed for pictures and greeted students.​

“We have a great platform,” teammate Chidobe Awuzie said. “Just because we’re Cowboys, we can put a smile on somebody’s face. When we see their smiles, it reminds us of the simpler things in life. So, ​we’re very grateful.”​

However, behind the smiles and photo opps, students like Robert Garcia admit that it’s still a rough ordeal.

“It’s been pretty hard, actually,” Garcia admitted. “All the changes and everything. Recently, everything’s just been hard.”​

And the adults know it, too.​

“Our days have been exhausting,” Massey said. “And even though on the news it looks like everything is going great, everybody is just spent at the end of the day and we get in our cars and most of us cry on the way home because it’s just so hard.”​

Still, if every “little bit” helps, as Massey has said, then a busload of love and support will sure take them far.​

“Giving us hope,” Garcia said. “Showing us that everything will be alright. We just got to keep moving forward.”​