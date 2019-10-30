MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Despite a student petition that garnered over 10,000 signatures, McKinney ISD is still planning to hold school the Friday after Halloween.
In a statement released Tuesday, the district said students are in for a scare.
MISD has declared it will still be holding school on the Friday after Halloween, despite a student petition asking for the day off that has garnered over 10,000 students’ signatures.
The petition — created on Change.com — racked up almost 40% of MISD enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year.
And as of noon Wednesday, the number continues to increase. However, the district still has not budged.
“We are aware that students in McKinney ISD and surrounding districts have signed a petition requesting districts to cancel school the day after Halloween,” MISD Chief Communications and Support Services Officer Cody Cunningham said. “McKinney ISD will hold school as regularly scheduled.”
You must log in to post a comment.