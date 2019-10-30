DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Earlier this year, the Dallas Police Vice Unit began investigating possible prostitution and human trafficking at the Jade Spa.

Detectives confirmed prostitution was taking place inside the spa located on Market Center, and surveillance indicated the possibility of sex trafficking. Over the next several months, the investigation expanded to include identification of the operators, investors and owners of the business.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Dallas Police Department, along with local law enforcement partners, executed search warrants at the Jade Spa and eight associated addresses in Dallas, Carrollton, Grapevine, Arlington, Southlake and Irving.

A search warrant was executed at the Dragon House restaurant on the 2600 block of E. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake. The restaurant was found to be directly tied to the spa’s owners and management, and was financially linked to illegal activities.

In addition to the search warrants, officers executed arrest warrants for the following people who were involved:

Chung Shendelman, 62

Yong Bei-Wang-Murphy, 51

Yong Suk Brown, 61

Unlu Gurpinar, 64

Sangchan Byun, 41

Jae Jasmin Lee, 48

All suspects were charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution and engaging in organized criminal activity. However, three additional suspects remain at large.

Those arrested were taken to Dallas Police headquarters to be interviewed before being transported to the Dallas County Jail.

Detectives have since detained multiple individuals inside the search warrant locations and are working with governmental and non-governmental organization partners on-site to identify and offer support to those found to be victims of trafficking.

The City Attorney’s Office has obtained a temporary restraining order to keep the business from reopening.

This remains an ongoing investigation.