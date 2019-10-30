Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A valid voter registration card is a free ticket to ride Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tues., Nov. 5.
Riders can ride DART bus, light rail, Paratransit, or Trinity Railway Express (TRE) commuter rail between CentrePort/DFW Airport station and EBJ Union Station, by showing a valid voter registration card.
Additional details about DART services are available at DART.org or by calling Customer Information at 214.979.1111.
