



– A high school teacher in Fort Worth, accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, was arrested less than two weeks after trying to commit suicide.

Albert Robles, a teacher at Trimble Tech High School, is facing charges in both Fort Worth And Crowley for Sexual Assault of a Child Under 17, Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student and Indecency with a Child with Sexual Contact.

According to arrest affidavits, police were contacted by a school resource officer who said a student had told administrators that they thought Robles was having an improper relationship with a female student. The reporting student had come to the conclusion after a conversation with the girl through the school’s internet based messaging site.

The resource officer was able to retrieve the messages and later took the female student, along with printouts of the messages, to the Alliance for Children center where she could be interviewed.

According to court documents, officers stressed to the girl that she wasn’t in trouble but said she “was very evasive initially when asked about her relationship with Robles.” When the girl claimed Robles was a father figure to her she was shown the direct messages that “contradicted” that statement.

Ultimately the girl admitted something had happened with Robles, but said it wasn’t forced. The student claimed she and Robles engaged in heavy petting in the classroom, while the class watched a movie and said the two had sex, at Robles house in Crowley, later that same day — October 3.

The affidavit says Robles “attempted to commit suicide with a handgun on 10/11/2019.” No word what injuries, if any, Robles suffered. After the failed attempt the 38-year-old was admitted to the hospital for mental evaluation.

Robles was arrested on October 24 and remains in the Tarrant County Correction Center on a total of $60,000 bond.

Officials with the Fort Worth Independent School District say “he is on administrative leave with pay while the investigation continues.”