NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Johnson & Johnson says 15 new tests from the same bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder previously tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found no asbestos in the product.
Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson recalled 33,000 bottles of Baby Powder after regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in a single bottle purchased online. The recall prompted retailers including CVS and Walmart to halt sales of 22-ounce bottles of the product.
