NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Johnson & Johnson says 15 new tests from the same bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder previously tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found no asbestos in the product.

Johnson & Johnson’s products. (credit: Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson recalled 33,000 bottles of Baby Powder after regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in a single bottle purchased online. The recall prompted retailers including CVS and Walmart to halt sales of 22-ounce bottles of the product.

