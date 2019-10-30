MART, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A youth development coach at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility was suspended without pay, then fired over an unspecified incident and arrested on a sexual assault charge.
Jatavian Smith, 22, was arrested Wednesday morning by officials from the agency’s Office of Inspector General and was taken to the McLennan County Jail.
“I am outraged by this allegation, and my heart breaks for the youth, who received immediate medical and clinical care. The safety of our youth is my highest priority, and I will not have that trust betrayed by rogue staff members,” said Texas Juvenile Justice Department Executive Director Camille Cain in a press release.
Smith was hired in June, Cain said.
The case was referred to the Special Prosecution Unit.
