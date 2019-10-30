Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After receiving a call about people arguing and gunshots outside an apartment, police in Fort Worth arrived to find a man shot and lying in the street.
It was before 11:00 p.m. when officers went to the Valley at Cobb Park complex, in the 1700 block of East Robert Street.
The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
The motive for the shooting isn’t clear. Police are still investigating, but say they have no suspects.
