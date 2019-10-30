CIBOLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Unfortunately there was no chips and salsa, but thousands of avocados were squashed along a highway in Texas after two big rigs were involved in an accident.
The two semi tractor-trailers collided on Interstate-10 and when the box trailer of one of the trucks overturned thousands of avocados spilled across the eastbound lanes of the central Texas highway. The mashup, about 25 miles northeast of San Antonio, caused such a mess that it forced police to shut down the interstate for several hours.
Matt Schima, with the Cibolo Police Department, said, “Two occupants, to include the avocado truck driver, were transported by EMS from the scene in stable condition. A third vehicle, a passenger van, was also involved and driven from the scene.”
Avocados are precious cargo right now, and prices have steadily increased for years.
In reporting the news of the crash, Cibolo police joked that they wish it would’ve been donuts instead of avocados.
