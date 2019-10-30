MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An assistant principal at a North Texas middle school was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a student, police said Wednesday.
McKinney police said Kirby Glynn Smith, 50, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child after a boy reported the man to authorities. Smith was booked into jail on a $500,000 bond.
According to police, the alleged incident happened while Smith was a sixth-grade teacher at Cockrill Middle School in McKinney ISD. He is currently an assistant principal at Van Alstyne Middle School.
Van Alstyne ISD released a statement about the arrest of one of its employees that read in part: “It is with a saddened heart we acknowledge that the Van Alstyne ISD administration received a report from the McKinney Police Department that an employee was arrested and charged with sex abuse of a child. Van Alstyne ISD is fully cooperating with law enforcement in the Collin County investigation… We believe our number one priority is maintaining the safety and security of our students.”
The district also said Smith is currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
McKinney ISD made a statement about its former employee. “We were deeply disturbed and saddened by the news that a former teacher in our district may be involved in the abuse of a child. We believe our number one priority is maintaining the safety and security of our students,” the district said.”
According to McKinney ISD, Smith also previously taught fifth grade at Wilmeth Elementary School. He left the district in 2018 to become an assistant principal.
