NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is in custody after vandalizing multiple vehicles in North Richland Hills Tuesday.
Around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29, an incident occurred between 6420 Smithfield Rd. and 6430 Davis Blvd., where several vehicles had reported windshield and back window damage. After the initial incident, it was later reported that two additional vehicles had reports of damage at the 6351 Iron Horse TEXRail Station.
After a description of the suspect was sent to each station, an off-duty Fort Worth officer was able to identify the suspect at the Smithfield and Iron Horse stations.
The suspect was taken to the Fort Worth Police Department and after further investigation, was transported to the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Facility where he is being held for criminal mischief charges and possible additional charges.
Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to call 817-427-7030.
