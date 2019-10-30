AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Mass shootings are the topic at a Senate Select Committee meeting going on in Texas. State officials are testifying before legislators evaluating issues related to mass violence.
The meeting on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety is being held in Texas’ capital of Austin. The committee meeting comes after the month of August began and ended with two mass shootings in the state. The issues the panel is evaluating include the role of digital media and video games.
Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw says law enforcement is concerned about racism and extremists’ use of technology to recruit people.
No word if attendees will discuss calls for stricter gun control laws.
A North Texas man is accused of driving from Allen to the border city of El Paso on August 3 and opening fire inside a crowded Walmart. The attack left 22 dead and dozens injured. Authorities say the accused gunman, Patrick Crusius, told officers he intentionally targeted Mexicans.
On August 31, gunman Seth Ator fled a routine traffic stop in Midland and Odessa and began firing an assault-style rifle randomly as he drove away. Before being shot dead by authorities the man killed seven and left 25 wounded.
