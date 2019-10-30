Comments
THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — Here’s a fabulous song from 1982 by country greats Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson: “Just To Satisfy You.”
Jennings charted 92 songs on the Billboard Country charts, many of them collaborations with other artists. Nelson has charted 83 times so far. Together, they produced several #1 hits.
“Just To Satisfy You” was written by Jennings and Don Bowman in 1963. Jennings released in 1964 as a solo on the B-side with “Four Strong Winds,” but when he teamed up with Willie in 1982, it went all the way to #1. It was produced by Chips Moman, running two minutes and 48 seconds on the RCA Records label.
I loved playing this song on the radio!
Enjoy!
