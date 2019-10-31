Comments
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are in custody after a man was shot and killed outside a house in Irving.
Police were alerted to shots fired in the 800 block of East 3rd Street, near Irving Boulevard, and when officers arrived they found a person shot outside a house. That person, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital but died from their injuries.
Police arrested the person who they say is the gunman at the scene. A person of interest at the shooting location fled, but was later found in Grand Prairie and taken into custody.
Investigators say the shooting appears to have happened after a fight over a woman.
