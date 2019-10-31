FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth City Council approved a deal with the American Quarter Horse Foundation to construct a new facility in the Cultural District that will house a museum and headquarters.
The AQHA headquarters is being relocated from Amarillo and will involve moving as many as 60 employees and the hiring of 100-125 additional employees.
The city released a rendering of what the building will look like.
The agreement calls for a 50-year ground lease with five 10-year automatic renewals.
The association will pay $90,953 annually, reduced proportionally by the percent of the building that contains the museum (about 50%), the city said in a news release Thursday.
The building will be constructed on a plot next to the Western Heritage Garage on Gendy Street.
Design work is expected to begin soon, with construction starting in spring 2021.
