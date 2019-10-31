



– Dallas Animal Services said Thursday its shelter is overcapacity for adoptable medium and large dogs and they are offering free adoptions through Sunday.

DAS said it expects approximately 400 more to arrive by the end of the weekend due to Halloween.

As a result, DAS said it is in immediate need of dog adopters and temporary fosters to avoid euthanizing healthy and friendly dogs due to limited space.

Halloween is reported to be the second most common day for pets to get lost (following Fourth of July), so DAS recommends pet owners keep their pets securely contained in a crate or separate room away from any festivities, humans in costumes and the front door.

If pets cannot be indoors, double check your fence to make sure it is secure and frequently checking on your pet throughout the evening.

“Halloween is a fun time for humans, but can be terrifying for pets,” said Jordan Craig, Interim Assistant Director. “Their human companions are dressed in scary costumes, there are noisy decorations, and trick or treating gives nervous pets plenty of opportunities to run out the door to escape the scary situation.”

DAS is offering a free adoption special through Sunday on all pets at the main location at 1818 N. Westmoreland Rd., Dallas, TX 75212 or the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 16821 N. Coit Rd., Dallas, Texas 75248.

Potential adopters can CLICK HERE to see photos of available pets.

A valid government ID is required to adopt a pet.

Free adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, current vaccinations, microchipping, and more.

“Open, honest communication with our residents is one of the main reasons we have increased the number of lives we’ve saved each year,” said Ed Jamison, DAS Director. “That is why we are pleading to the community for help: more dogs are coming into the shelter than leaving and we are out of kennel space. If you’ve been considering adopting or fostering, now is the time. We need the community’s help to give these dogs the second chance they deserve.”

To also assist with freeing space, DAS is still in need of fosters. Foster orientation will be Sunday, November 3 at 11 a.m., however staff will be available to give one-on-one orientations for those who can attend sooner. DAS covers all medical care for foster animals and provides foster parents with other supplies as available.

For more information, contact the DAS main location and adoption center at dasadopt@dallascityhall.com or 214-670-6800.