HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Highland Park mother of ten is among a group of people caught up in a drug trafficking operation.

Gina Bishop-Corwin, 51, is among those indicted on seven counts involving drug and weapons charges.

The developer was arrested at her Highland Park home.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said a group of ten men and women were trafficking illegal drugs including fentanyl.

The suspects were exposed when a Collin County man suffered a fatal overdose.

Gary Collin Bussell, 50, and his girlfriend were also arrested when the feds raided his townhome which is also in Highland Park.

They are among those accused of conspiring to traffic narcotics starting in 2014.

Sources tell CBS 11 News the operation became exposed last December when Fairview Police responded to this apartment complex in the Collin County town.

A 30-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment from a fatal overdose of fentanyl.

It was eventually traced back to those who now facing federal charges.

The indictments reveal that the 10 accused “…did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire and agree to… distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of Alprazolam, Oxycodone, Amphetamine Adderall, Cocaine and Fentanyl.“

The U.S. Attorney’s office declined comment on the operation.

The ten defendants face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.