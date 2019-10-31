Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed late Wednesday evening during a robbery at his home in north Dallas, police say.
According to police, the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. in the 13800 block of Stonemoss Drive near the intersection of Coit Road and Spring Valley Road.
Police say the 57-year-old man had just pulled into his driveway and gotten out of his car when someone shot him multiple times and robbed him.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the incident as a capital murder and do not have any suspects at this time.
