DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – You may have seen a few NICU babies dressed up for Halloween this year, but the ones at Methodist Dallas Medical Center are wearing costumes made with a little extra love.
♥ Click Photo Gallery To See All The Babies
The precious preemies are donning tiny felt costumes handmade by a special needs class at Boles Junior High in Arlington. Their teacher, Susan Berry, is a ‘cuddler’ at the Methodist Dallas NICU and her daughter Emily is a nurse at the hospital.
The class came together with members of the student council to learn about how small the babies are and to make the tiny costumes for them.
Then, one of the NICU nurses (who is also a professional photographer) took the adorable pictures.
They were shared with the students who made them, with the parents of the hospital’s tiniest patients — and now with you!
