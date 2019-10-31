



Dirk Nowitzki can now add street name to his list of accomplishments. The City of Dallas honored the Dallas Mavericks legend Wednesday by unveiling a street named after him.

A portion of Olive Street in front of the American Airlines Center in the downtown area was officially renamed to Nowitzki Way as a thank you from fans and city leaders for all that Dirk brought to Dallas.

Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year NBA career with the Mavericks and helped lead the team to a championship in 2011. He played his final game in a Mavericks uniform on April 10 in San Antonio.

The 7-foot German finished his career as number six on the all-time NBA scoring list and as the leading scorer among international players.

A ceremony for the name unveiling was held inside the American Airlines Center Wednesday afternoon where Nowitzki talked about the the honor.

“This is about my relationship with the city, with this community… Came here over two decades ago, didn’t know anybody. I didn’t know much… There’s a lot of love that I’ve received from this community, whether it’s from the Mavs family, whether it’s support from the fanbase when things just weren’t going well,” Nowitzki said during the ceremony. “After my first year, the city probably wouldn’t have named a dumpster after me, let alone a street.”

“I want my parents to see this one day and be proud. I want my kids and my wife to see it and be proud one day,” he added.

Outside of the arena, the green street sign that read Nowitzki Way was uncovered in front of cheers from those who adore the Mavericks legend.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Head Coach Rick Carlisle were in attendance at the ceremony.

Carlisle dressed for the occasion in a special way by wearing the same champagne-stained suit he wore when the team won the NBA championship eight years ago.