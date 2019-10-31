DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Lyft driver Glen Richter, 49, has been indicted for capital murder of a young woman whose body was left in a burning SUV.

The indictment says Sara Hudson, 22, was headed to celebrate her birthday in August, when Richter kidnapped, robbed, sexually assaulted and killed her.

He’s in the Dallas County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

Hudson’s family released the following statement Thursday upon learning of the indictment:

We are aware of the grand jury’s indictment today of Glen Richter for the capital murder of our beloved Sara. Her tragic death weighs heavily on our hearts and minds each and every day. It is important to respect the rule of law, including the grand jury’s decision and the legal path forward that will allow justice for Sara. It is in that spirit that we intend to honor and respect all involved — from Sara, to the Dallas Police Department and the personnel at the District Attorney’s office, to the courts and citizens tasked with their obligations in the judicial process. We will make no further comments, at this time, to ensure the integrity of the court process. We pray without ceasing about Sara, all those touched by her death and, now, this legal process. We miss her now and will forever — knowing so many others do, too.

According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video showed Hudson getting out of vehicle before Richter approached her and then forced her back into the vehicle. Police were able to gather fingerprints from two of the vehicle’s doors, which led them to the suspect.

Police sources say 22-year-old Sara Hudson was carjacked at gunpoint and forced to an ATM by Richter.

At some point during the two hours she was missing they ended up in this parking lot behind Lower Greenville Avenue bars where a security camera recorded the victim getting out of her white SUV but being forced back inside at gunpoint.

She was later found dead inside the back hatch area after the vehicle had been set on fire.