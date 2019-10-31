NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An effort calling on school districts to give students the day after Halloween off, has taken shape in North Texas with several online petitions circulating.
Folks shopping for costumes at Forth Worth Magic Etc. said they are in favor of kids being given the day after trick-or-treating off like any other holiday.
Ninth grader Lilly Russell said, “We are all tired and it’s really hard to get on the next day and sometimes we still have costumes and makeup on.”
While students and parents told CBS 11 they are on board, North Texas school districts are standing firm on having classes the day after Halloween.
Northwest ISD said in a statement, “As far as our school calendar goes, we are business as usual on Friday.”
In a statement a Plano ISD spokesperson added, “The district is not considering changes to the school calendar. Friday will be a school day as scheduled.”
McKinney ISD responded to a petition with more than 12,000 signatures saying, ‘If we canceled school every time students wanted a day off, I’m afraid we would not meet the state required number of instructional days.”
