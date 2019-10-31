



– The University of Texas at Arlington has been ranked the nation’s top four-year institution in 2020 for veterans and their families to earn a college degree, according to Military Times.

The Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2020 list recognizes UTA for its 85% veteran graduation rate, its large population of service members and veterans, totaling more than 3,100, and its ample experience working with military-connected students.

The publication also cited UTA for its program “to connect faculty and staff who served in the military with students who served, providing mentors who understand the military background.”

“We are privileged to be able to serve our veterans and military-serving families. They served our nation with distinction and now bring a passion, ‘can-do’ attitude and enthusiasm to campus serving as role models and showing us the importance of commitment, dedication and honor,” UTA President Vistasp Karbhari said. “The recognition by Military Times reflects not just the high level of excellence made possible by our tremendous faculty and staff but also our commitment as a University to serve and support our veterans and military-serving families as they continue their education, and through it their service to our nation.”

UTA’s Office of Military and Veterans Services provides 17 coordinated services for veterans in five core areas: transition, health, education benefits, engagement and career development. The office features meeting space for external services, organizations and workshops, tutoring and seminars as well as a student lounge with computers and other amenities.

Military Times said it surveyed hundreds of colleges and universities from across the country on their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, military-supportive cultures and other factors.

Its 2020 rankings methodology included an analysis of responses to a rigorous survey of institutions as well as data from the U.S. Departments of Education, Defense and Veterans Affairs to measure schools’ culture, quality and outcomes, policies, student support and affordability.

UTA was ranked No. 7 on the 2019 Best for Vets list and No. 12 on the 2018 list.