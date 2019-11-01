Comments
COLLEGE STATION (CBSDFW.COM) – Actor James Cromwell was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police say he and others disrupted a meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.
COLLEGE STATION (CBSDFW.COM) – Actor James Cromwell was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police say he and others disrupted a meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.
BREAKING: Actor @jamesocromwell was just ARRESTED at Texas A&M University after speaking up for dogs suffering in its cruel experiments.@TAMU: SHUT THE DOG LAB DOWN! pic.twitter.com/U1pk0aHVUn
— PETA (@peta) October 31, 2019
The 79-year-old actor was part of a demonstration Thursday by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to protest A&M’s use of dogs for medical research. According to the group, the protest aimed to shut down a university lab “where golden retrievers and other dogs who were bred to have canine muscular dystrophy struggle to walk, swallow, and even breathe.”
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊
You must log in to post a comment.