COLLEGE STATION (CBSDFW.COM) – Actor James Cromwell was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police say he and others disrupted a meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

The 79-year-old actor was part of a demonstration Thursday by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to protest A&M’s use of dogs for medical research. According to the group, the protest aimed to shut down a university lab “where golden retrievers and other dogs who were bred to have canine muscular dystrophy struggle to walk, swallow, and even breathe.”

