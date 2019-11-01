ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police sent a stern warning Friday about fake guns after a scare.
Someone called police after they saw a group of teenagers shooting some very real-looking guns in front of a home.
Police responded with lights and sirens and weapons drawn until it was clear the guns were fake.
Chief Will Johnson tweeted, “We determined that no one was actually shot and the teens were just shooting these guns in the front yard. Officers has responded with their lights and sirens based upon the caller reporting an emergency shooting in progress. Provides a glimpse of what officers face each day.”
We determined that no one was actually shot and the teens were just shooting these guns in the front yard. Officers has responded with their lights and sirens based upon the caller reporting an emergency shooting in progress. Provides a glimpse of what officers face each day. https://t.co/z7nn1dO5Uy pic.twitter.com/hXt4uXuNKp
— Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) November 1, 2019
“It just reinforces the dangers with these replica firearms,” Lt. Chris Cook said. “I hope at the end of the day parents see this and realize this was a close call for officers.”
It’s not against the law to have pellet guns, but police confiscated them until they could take to the teens’ parents about using them responsibly.
You must log in to post a comment.