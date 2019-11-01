Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding the murder of 27-year-old Jeremy Tinsley, who was killed in August.
Just before 11 a.m. Aug. 1, Dallas police responded to a call regarding a body found in a wooded area next to an Amazon Fulfillment Center. But due to the body being severely decomposed, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office field agent was unable to determine the race and sex of the remains.
However, a month later on Sept. 4, the medical examiner’s office identified the remains as Tinsley — a black male ruled to have died from homicidal violence.
The DPD’s Homicide Unit is encouraging anyone with information to contact Det. Erica King at 214-671-3684 or erica.king@dallascityhall.com.
