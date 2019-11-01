DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall rappelled off a building in Uptown Friday afternoon.
She unleashed her inner superhero for Special Olympics by going Over the Edge of the 22-story Union Dallas building on N. Field Street.
Chief Hall and Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown are the Over the Edge Honorary Chairwomen.
On Saturday, November 2, beginning at 9:00 a.m., local law enforcement officers and citizens, will rappel down 22 stories at this annual event in support of over 7,000 Special Olympics Texas athletes in the Dallas area.
Over the Edge involves participants raising a minimum of $1,200 to rappel in front of an awe-struck crowd of supporters.
Companies, organizations, schools and agencies are encouraged to “send the boss, police chief, fire chief, principal or coach.”
No rappelling experience is required.
Click here for more details on Over the Edge.
