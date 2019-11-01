(CBS 11) – OK… So I am driving back to the office after lunch today and what did I discover? One satellite radio channel that has flipped to Christmas music (SIRIUS XM 73) and of all things, KLUV-FM HD3 in Dallas.
I’m not one to be late to the dance, so here we go!
Here is a version of “White Christmas” from Charlie Spivak (1905-1982) & his orchestra, with vocals by Garry Stevens. It is a different version that the one you hear with Bing Crosby. The lead instrument is a trumpet (played by Spivak), but it is a good one.
The song was first part of the 1942 Paramount movie, “Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire (although this version is separate from the movie). It was recorded in New York on July 1, 1942 on the Columbia Records label (a division of CBS at that time). It got all the way to #18 on the Billboard charts.
Let’s get the holidays rolling!
