PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police Department employee Frank Eric Dockery resigned following his arrest on Wednesday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
The Drug Enforcement Administration said a group of ten men and women were trafficking illegal drugs including fentanyl.
The suspects were exposed when a Collin County man suffered a fatal overdose.
A Park Cities mother of ten, Gina Bishop-Corwin, 51, is among a group of people arrested in the case.
Regarding Dockery, the city of Plano released the following statement Friday:
On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, the Plano Police Department was made aware of an arrest of one of its employees. Immediately after learning of this arrest, the employee was placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation was initiated by the Professional Standards Unit. This employee has since resigned from the department. Any information related to this investigation will be released by the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas.
More to come.
