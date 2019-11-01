HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after police found him and a victim with stab wounds inside an apartment in Hurst Thursday afternoon.
Police say they responded to the Arbor Park apartments at around 2:45 p.m. in regards to two men who were stabbed inside a unit.
The men were found with non-life-threatening stab wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Through the investigation, police arrested one of the men, later identified as 27-year-old Damarius Leonard, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he was released from the hospital.
The 24-year-old victim was also released after receiving treatment and is expected to recover. Police said both men lived in the apartment with another family.
Police have not said what may have led to the stabbings.
