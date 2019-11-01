Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As the end of the year gets closer, MedStar crews are treating more and more patients suffering from flu-like symptoms.
MedStar reported that in September, calls were up 22% from last year. And as of October, calls were up 35% just from the previous month.
The most active zip codes Sept.-Oct. were in Tarrant County:
- 76102, 11 cases
- 76103, 6 cases
- 76105, 4 cases
- 76112, 7 cases
- 76114, 3 cases
- 76116, 17 cases
- 76119, 8 cases
- 76133, 10 cases
People ages 30 to 39 have had the most cases, with 27 incidents. Women are also more likely to experience symptoms as well.
Influenza, also known as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend these tips to the public:
- Get a flu vaccine
- Try to avoid close contact with sick people
- While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them
- If you are sick with flu symptoms, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze
- Wash your hands often with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu
- If you get the flu, antiviral drugs can be used to treat your illness
You must log in to post a comment.