Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Just like clock work — the official start of the holiday and Christmas season for many people started Friday.
Less than 24 hours after Halloween, and people already started flocking to Decorators Warehouse in Arlington — known as the “Largest Christmas Superstore in Texas.”
Owner Kathy Hanson said it happens every single year on this date.
Linda Davis — who was at the store with her daughter — explained their excitement for the upcoming holidays.
“It’s the joy and family time, and happy memories that you make this time of year,” Davis said. “Christmas is magic, whether you are five or 50.”
This year, some experts are predicting that more than half of Christmas holiday sales will be made on mobile devices.
You must log in to post a comment.