ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Arlington police are asking for public assistance in locating and reuniting a local veteran with his stolen service dog.

On Oct. 19, North Texas veteran Emmanuel Bernadin’s home was broken into, where several items as well as his service dog Rosalyn were stolen.

Rosalyn (Arlington Police Department)

Rosalyn is a two-year-old Mastiff who assists Bernadin as a medical alert dog.

Details of the robbery and suspect(s) have not been released at this time but anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kate Phillips at 817-459-6482.

