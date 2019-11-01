DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 79-year-old woman has been killed after a drive-by shooting in South Dallas, police say.
The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday on Meyers Street near Metropolitan Avenue.
According to police, the woman was inside her home with her adult daughter when bullets came through walls. The elderly woman was hit by at least one of those shots. She was taken to Baylor Hospital, but died from her injuries.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
A family member who arrived at the home a short time later said the victim was a piano teacher and active in her church. “She’s good people, man… good people. I don’t know, it shouldn’t have happened,” he said.
Police continue to investigate, but have not made any arrests and do not have any suspects at this time.
