



A 79-year-old woman was killed after a drive-by shooter opened fire on her home in South Dallas.

The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday on Meyers Street near Metropolitan Avenue.

According to police, Gloria Gean Roque was inside her home with her adult daughter when bullets came through walls. The elderly woman was hit by at least one of those shots. She was taken to Baylor Hospital, but died from her injuries.

A family member who arrived at the home a short time later told CBS 11 News the victim was a piano teacher and active in her church. “She’s good people, man… good people. I don’t know, it shouldn’t have happened,” he said.

Roque was a former piano teacher who was said to be very active in the community ad at her church. Her spiritual leader Reverend Joshua Manning, the pastor at Warren United Methodist Church said Roque was very energetic.

“To have this incident be essentially so random and not targeted, but to have an elderly woman who was very active in the community and in her local worshipping community lose her life in the process is very frustrating,” he said.

Police continue to investigate, but have not made any arrests and do not have any suspects at this time.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Any with tips can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.