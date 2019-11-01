ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He was shooting at a loose dog but accidentally killed a 30-year-old woman, now Arlington police Officer Ravi Singh has tendered his resignation.
It was on August 1 when Officer Singh was called out to do a welfare check on a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area near Cantor Drive and N. Collins Street.
The shooting recorded on Officer Singh’s body camera shows him approaching Margarita “Maggie” Brooks and asking is she is okay. After asking if an unrestrained dog belonged to her the animal starts running toward Singh and he yells “Get back!” before firing three shots.
Brooks can immediately be heard in the background screaming “What the f***?! Oh my God — the police shot me!” Brooks was taken to Medical City Arlington Hospital but died from her injuries.
Friday afternoon APF officials confirmed Singh had resigned.
A statement further said, “Officer Singh’s resignation as an Arlington Police Officer effectively ends the administrative investigation into the conduct of the officer.”
Arlington police officials said their criminal investigation into Brooks shooting was complete and that the findings had been sent to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a Grand Jury.
