1 Dead After Shooting At DFW Airport Station In Fort Worth One man has succumbed to his injuries after being shot at the DFW Airport Station in Fort Worth Friday.

Pregnant Woman Shot During Robbery At CVS Pharmacy In University Park, Suspect At LargeThe pregnant employee was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where she was immediately admitted into surgery. Officials said she was approximately eight months pregnant and the condition of both her and the child is unknown at this time.