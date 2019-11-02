ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in Atlanta say a flight to Dallas was delayed Saturday after a threatening note was found on board.
The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said on Twitter that the note was found before 7 a.m. on an American Airlines flight that was about to take off for Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Shortly after, passengers were taken off the plane and re-screened at the gate and the Atlanta Police Department conducted a security sweep of the area.
The tweet said that operations were back to normal at the airport that calls itself the world’s busiest after a temporary “ground stop.”
The content of the note found on board have not be released at this time.
APD later said on Twitter that there was no threat found following an inspection of the plane, and no arrests were made.
