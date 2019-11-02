Comments
LEAVENWORTH, Washington (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Dallas man has died after falling off Washington state’s Cascade Mountains.
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rich Magnussen said 60-year-old Robert Colburn’s son reported Thursday night that Colburn had not returned to camp after climbing Aasgard Pass, southwest of Leavenworth.
The 60-year-old was last seen around 3 p.m. Oct. 31 as he was descending Aasgard.
Magnussen said a county mountain rescue team responded Friday and found Colburn at a 7,300-foot elevation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rescue personnel said it appeared Colburn had slipped and fallen several hundred feet.
