CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) — Cedar Hill police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was found dead in his parent’s bedroom Saturday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2, police responded to a shooting call on the 900 block of S. Highland Drive. When officers arrived, the boy’s grandfather said the victim was upstairs playing video games when he heard a noise upstairs. When he went upstairs to check on him, he found the 11-year-old on the floor next to a gun. Another child, 8, was also at the home during the incident.

Both children attend CHISD schools; however, neither of the children’s names have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

 

