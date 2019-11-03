KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Three people are dead following a Kaufman County crash Saturday night.
Around 8 p.m. Nov. 2, highway patrol troopers were called to a crash on State Highway 243, 3.5 miles east of Kaufman.
During their initial investigation, officers learned that a 2006 Saturn SUV was traveling west on the highway, when — for an unknown reason — it crossed into the eastbound lane, striking a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
Both the driver of the Saturn, 23-year-old Emiliano Lara, and the driver of the Chevrolet, 78-year-old John Fuller, died at the scene. A passenger in the Chevrolet, Cheryl Brumfield, 75, also died at the scene.
A second passenger in the Chevrolet, Brenda Fuller, 74, was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.
