



A Dallas business is raising money for a shooting victim and her newborn baby boy.

The woman was eight months pregnant when she was shot Saturday morning during an attempted robbery at the CVS on Mockingbird Lane, near Southern Methodist University.

Investigators said a man demanded money, then shot her twice. She was then taken to Texas Health Presbyterian, where the baby was delivered. Both the mom and baby are still in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Though the woman worked at CVS, staff at other stores in the shopping center knew her.

“A month or so ago, we actually talked about just congrats on the birth coming up and we hope everything goes well,” said Guy Bellaver, owner of Roly Poly. “Obviously, you can’t predict a shooting like that.”

Bellaver said after employees at the sandwich shop heard what happened, they started brainstorming ways to help the woman and her new son.

Starting Monday, staff will donate all tips through the course of the week to the new mom. Bellaver will match whatever his staff earns, and the Roly Poly corporate office will then match that amount.

Bellaver hopes to get other businesses in the shopping center to join in on the effort too.

“It’s the least we could do,” Bellaver said.

Several of the business owners in the shopping center are also looking into increasing security. They plan to get together to talk about ways to prevent something like this from happening again.

No arrests have been made in the case.